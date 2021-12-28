DOW/ELSAH - Blake Schaper and Jacob Schaper, sons of Tyler and Christy Schaper, are making quite a name for themselves with their Little Free Library work.

The boys donated a new Little Free Library that will be housed outside the Elsah Township office.

Elsah Township Clerk JoAnna McAnulty and the Township Supervisor Allen Davenport were both extremely supportive of the boys and their project.

Morgan Berry of Hayner Public Library is also a Dow resident. She assisted the boys in a separate citizen capacity.

“I really didn’t know the Little Free Libraries were a thing, but I have a lot of neighbors nearby who have children and they pitched in some books to get this started,” she said. “This will be nice to have something really close and free for families. Of course, if someone is near a public library, they should get a public library card.”

During the summer, Jacob and Blake used their creativity to bring a Little Free Library for area children at Stephanie’s Place in Alton. The new Little Free Library creation will be added to the registry of over 100,000 libraries around the world to help increase book access for all.

The two boys have said before that they have an insatiable love of books and are thrilled to be able to spark an interest in others to pick up a book, share a book, and have a great conversation about the ideas and characters within the pages.

Allen Davenport said he was exceptionally proud of the two boys for their efforts into this particular project and added that he knows it will make a difference for people in the Dow/Elsah vicinities.

