DU QUOIN – Fairgoers at the 2025 Du Quoin State Fair will find no shortage of free entertainment throughout the grounds. With free admission and a wide variety of performances and attractions available at no cost, families can enjoy a full day of fun without worrying about their wallets.

“We recognize that families may be experiencing tough times financially, and entertainment dollars are stretched thin,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “Expanding free entertainment options keeps the fair affordable, allowing families to make memories that last a lifetime.”

Inside the free entertainment tent, located on the north side of Midway, music acts for all ages entertain fairgoers looking to get out of the heat and off their feet. This tent offers plenty of room for little ones to move around, and plenty of seating to enjoy your favorite fair food.

Below are some highlights of free fair. Visit our website to find even more at About Free Entertainment.

BrowTine Blades – Blacksmith Demonstration: Catch Ryan Pierce doing knife smithing and light blacksmithing demonstrations with items available to purchase.

Bubble Bus: Make sure to “pop” over to the Bubble Bus on Saturday, August 23 and Saturday, August 30 from 1-6 p.m. where a continuous sea of bubbles and music fills the air.

DockDogs: A canine aquatic dock diving show. This fun-filled event for dogs and their handlers will happen every day with competitions and performances.

Ducky Derby: On August 31, a dump truck filled with rubber ducks will be on display. At 3 pm, a minimum of 5,000 duckies splash into the pond and waddle their way to the finish line at the Expo Hall Lake. Purchase your duck online to support Special Olympics.

Helping Hands: Children (ages 3-10) become farm hands at this free, hands-on exhibit as they experience the agricultural process, beginning at the farm and ending at the market.

It's Showtime Folks! Car Show: Sunday, August 31 view these classic cars while listening to music of the good ole days.

Luca Chainsaw Carving: View custom carvings, signs and on-site art. Luca can create stunning chainsaw signs to catch the attention of passersby and add a touch of rustic charm to any setting.

Nathan’s Spray Monay: An award-winning and recognized spray paint artist, Nathan Bassett is known as the “Spray Monay – Rattle Can Ninja of the Midwest.” In just five minutes, he will entertain and wow you with his live performance art.

Polka Dot Entertainment: Experts on stilts providing strolling entertainment throughout the fair. You won’t want to miss their “Don’t Try This at Home Show” – a comedy magic and escape show.

Peter’s One-Man Danger Circus Spectacular: providing a family-friendly memorable experience. Peter creates a high energy comedy juggling and stunt show on a tight rope!

Poppin Penelope: A world-famous balloon artist, an incredible magician and escape artist. Her hilarious magic show is sure to entertain both children and adults.

The Rusty Truck Vintage Market: Shop this vintage market Friday, August 22 from 5 – 10 p.m.; Saturday, August 23 from 12 – 10 p.m.; and Sunday, August 24 from 12 – 8 p.m. Shop local and support small businesses.

Scronce Art: Erin Scronce is a local caricature artist who will be creating quick 10-minute drawings during the Fair. Stop by and check out her artwork and become her next project.

Show-Me Safari’s Petting Zoo: Interact with a variety of animals in a safe, educational environment.

Wander Community Arts: A free interactive art where kids, as well as adults, can create, learn and express creativity through art.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 22 - September 1. Admission to the fair is free, and parking is free on August 22. For remaining fair dates, parking is $15 for Gate 1, and $10 for all other gates. Please visit dsf.illinois.gov for additional information.

