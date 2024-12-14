CARLINVILLE — This year will mark the 100th anniversary of Stoddard Hall, Blackburn College’s oldest residence hall. To commemorate this milestone, the College has received a significant grant to begin a multimillion-dollar effort to reinvigorate the historic building on the Carlinville campus with significant upgrades. The funds were awarded through the Independent Colleges Capital Investment Grant Program, a joint effort between the Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Capital Development Board. The Program granted $400 million to independent colleges across Illinois in 2024.

“Stoddard Hall has been an integral part of the College for 100 years and stands as a testament to Blackburn’s commitment to making higher education more affordable,” said Sarah Koplinski, Vice President for Institutional Advancement. “Our residence halls are more than places where students live and learn; they are symbols of our unique program, allowing students to reduce the cost of tuition through working on campus. Generations of students have built, maintained, and cherished Stoddard, contributing to their education and our community.”

Blackburn College’s president, Larry K. Lee, was eager to deliver results for students.“Blackburn is committed to enhancing learning and residential spaces for our campus community, and the upgrades to Stoddard Hall will be substantial and driven by valuable student feedback,” Lee said. “With this project, generously funded by the Independent Colleges Capital Program, we honor a century of student legacy and ensure that future generations will continue to benefit from Blackburn’s remarkable blend of education, work experience, and community for many years to come.”

Stoddard Hall has been a cornerstone of the campus and Carlinville community for a century, providing a home away from home for generations of students. With construction beginning in 1924, it would become the first residence hall on campus. While most of the materials for the building were donated, Blackburn received a significant gift from Sara Bell Stoddard, and the building was named in memory of her and her husband, Bela Morgan Stoddard. The residence hall is also one of 10 buildings constructed by students in the Work Program. Blackburn enjoys the distinction of being the only college campus in the United States to have been largely built by its students. In addition to accommodating as many as 115 residents at one time and serving as an early dining hall for the College, Stoddard has also been home to academic and administrative offices, including the Music Department, Physical Plant, Student Life, and the Work Office. Outside groups utilized the space, too; notably, Carlinville's radio station WSMI initially set up its main office and broadcast from Stoddard Hall in November 1950.

The grant will facilitate substantial interior remodeling, ensuring that Stoddard Hall continues to serve as a comfortable and modern residence for students. Planned upgrades include air conditioning and upgraded electrical in student living spaces, new flooring, windows, and doors throughout the building, and installing improved ventilation, energy-efficient lighting, and low-flow fixtures in the bathrooms. Additionally, a portion of the basement will be renovated to serve as a space for student engagement opportunities.

Nick McKorkle, Director of Physical Plant at Blackburn, led the charge to secure the grant. “This project will help the campus provide modern amenities for students and improve energy efficiency,” McKorkle said. “It reflects the College’s commitment to preserving its historic buildings and our dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility. We appreciate the funds from the Independent Colleges Capital Program.”

Student workers have begun preliminary work on the project, preparing the building for the extensive upgrades. Stoddard Hall will reopen for students in the Fall of 2025.

