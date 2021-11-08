CARLINVILLE - The Blackburn College Department of Music & Theatre is excited to announce its annual Madrigal event on Friday, November 19 in Bothwell Auditorium.

For one weekend every year, Blackburn is transformed into a candlelit world of castles, knights, royalty, music, and revelry. This year, the performance will start at 7:00 pm and will include speeches, singing, as well as several skits directed by Tim Conner, a senior Theatre major. In place of the traditional dinner, all guests in attendance will receive a special bag of treats at the conclusion of the performance.

“The Madrigal Dinner is a celebration of Renaissance music and ushers in the holiday season,” Dr. Joseph Welch, professor of music at Blackburn and director of the event, explained. “Our Royal Court and Jester will keep audiences entertained with merriment and mirth.”

This will be the 50th anniversary of the Blackburn College holiday tradition overall, however, due to COVID-19, last year marked the first time the performance was conducted virtually and only streamed online. Welch is excited about the return of live musical performances to campus, and especially for the in-person Madrigal event.

Tickets and masks are required for the event. To order tickets or learn more information, contact the Music Office at (217) 854-5704 or email music@blackburn.edu. It is $25 for a General Admission ticket, $10 for faculty and staff of the college, and free for students. Don’t miss this great opportunity for a night of entertainment and fun for all ages.

