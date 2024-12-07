CARLINVILLE – Brianna Sutton, Director of Blackburn and Beyond, has been named the 2024 Clarissa Hug Teacher of the Year by the Illinois Council for Exceptional Children (ICEC). Presented at the ICEC Fall Convention on November 16, this recognizes educators who demonstrate outstanding commitment to advancing opportunities for students with disabilities and is the most prestigious honor bestowed on a teacher of students with disabilities in Illinois.

Sutton was deeply honored and truly humbled to accept this award. "As a teacher of students with disabilities, I have the privilege each day of working alongside some of the most resilient, insightful, and determined individuals. My students constantly remind me that learning is a journey without boundaries. They redefine expectations, surpassing what others may think possible and showing me—and the world—what real perseverance and strength look like. Watching them grow, step into their potential, and develop confidence is the most fulfilling part of my role, and it fuels my passion to give them every opportunity to thrive."

Since joining Blackburn College in January 2022, Sutton has led Blackburn and Beyond, a groundbreaking program that supports students with intellectual, developmental, or cognitive disabilities. Blackburn's program is the only postsecondary comprehensive transition program (CTP) of its kind in the nation. It goes beyond traditional disability services, offering individualized support and a holistic college experience for neurodivergent students.

“This program seeks to support students fully—not just academically but socially, vocationally, and in independent living,” Sutton explained. “The purpose of our program is to not only support neurodivergent individuals but to provide the most typical college experience possible for them. We are pioneering and encouraging colleges to provide an equal opportunity for all students because disability does not mean inability.”

Blackburn and Beyond supports continuing academic, social, and/or independent living instruction and will be enhanced with participation in Blackburn’s unique student-led Work Program. “We work closely with the Work Program,” Sutton said. “Helping students working with their peers across the campus is a big part of our program. Gaining real-world experience and building strong resumes.”

Sutton has been a Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) member for nearly six years, serving as President of her student chapter while attending MacMurray College. She is an advisor for Blackburn’s student CEC chapter and has presented at seven conferences on supporting students with disabilities in higher education. Her next presentation will be in January 2025 at the 26th Annual International Conference on Autism, Intellectual Disability, and Developmental Disabilities.

Her exceptional work has earned her the Clarissa Hug Teacher of the Year Award and a nomination for the international version of the award. Sutton’s name will be submitted as Illinois’ representative at the international CEC brunch, where she will be considered for the global honor.

"This award reinforces my commitment to ensuring that every student, regardless of their abilities, feels valued, included, and empowered to reach their full potential," Sutton shared during her acceptance speech at the Fall ICEC Convention. "Thank you again to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along this journey. Together, we can continue to pave the way for a more inclusive and supportive future for all our students."

