CARLINVILLE – On Friday, March 27, MacMurray College announced the institution would close and will cease enrollments at the end of the spring semester. In an effort to support MacMurray students as they complete their degree during this challenging transition, Blackburn College will offer new financial aid and academic transfer plans to create an efficient and cost-effective pathway to graduation for impacted MacMurray students at Blackburn.

Blackburn College will offer the “MacMurray Promise” scholarships to current MacMurray students. Students who meet admission requirements, participate in Blackburn’s nationally recognized Work Program, and begin full-time classes by February 2021 will be eligible for the new financial assistance. The grant, when combined with Blackburn’s Tuition Work Credit, will award transfer and Teach Out students a total of $18,000 toward their educational goals.

As part of an agreement between the institutions, Blackburn is offering MacMurray students in select majors and with at least 75 credit hours the opportunity to complete their degree based on MacMurray degree requirements. Detailed degree completion “articulation” agreements have been developed for students with fewer than 75 hours, ensuring no loss of credit towards their degree. Once applicants have submitted their official transcripts, Blackburn College will produce individualized completion plans to help students earn their degrees as soon as possible.

“The Blackburn community is saddened by the news that MacMurray College will be closing,” said Blackburn College Interim President Dr. John McClusky. “This is a loss for the state as well as the higher education community. We particularly recognize the severe impact on current students and pledge to work with each MacMurray student individually so that they can still earn their degree on time. We share our sympathy and want the MacMurray campus to know that our doors are open to them.”

Those interested in the financial aid and academic transfer plans offered by Blackburn College can learn more and schedule a virtual visit at www.blackburn.edu/macmurray.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of eight federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only student-managed Work Program in the nation providing an opportunity to develop critical skills and build a resume along with their degrees. In September 2019, U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top 10 best Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

