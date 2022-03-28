CARLINVILLE - The Blackburn College Department of Music & Theatre will host a special choral program with the theme “A Legacy of Life” on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 2:00 pm in Bothwell Auditorium. Students asked their families, peers, and friends what it means to live a well-lived life. After collecting the responses, Dr. Joseph Welch, professor of Music, used these quotes and thoughts to develop a choral program with selections that capture the essence of living meaningful lives. This event will include performances by Blackburn Voices and College Choir with support from conductor Welch and pianist Dr. See Tsai Chan, adjunct professor of Music.

Tim Conner, senior Theatre major and student concert producer, encouraged the community to support the work students and faculty have put into designing this unique performance. “In a time where many people's lives have been dramatically affected by a global pandemic, it has been nice to reflect on what makes life truly meaningful, not only for the people in our community but also for ourselves,” Conner elaborated.

Reservations and masks are required for the event. To reserve your tickets or for more information, contact the Music Office at (217) 854-5704 or email music@blackburn.edu.

Following the choir concert, a production of the musical “Songs of Cole Porter” will mark the final Music & Theatre events for Blackburn’s 2021-2022 season. "Songs of Cole Porter" will premiere Friday, April 29th. A number of fall events have already been added to the calendar, including the Blackburn Music Showcase (September 23), Fall Play (November 4-6), and the annual Christmas at Blackburn holiday event (December 4).

