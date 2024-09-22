CARLINVILLE – Blackburn College has welcomed its largest group of incoming students since the fall of 2020. At 147, the current class represents a 29% increase over the fall of 2023. The new class also helped Blackburn achieve its highest overall enrollment since 2020. This significant growth underscores the increasing recognition of Blackburn's unique approach to higher education, where students develop essential leadership, problem-solving, and other highly relevant professional skills while earning their degrees, building resumes full of work experience, and graduating with less debt.

"We are excited to welcome this large class to Blackburn and to know that our story and unique approach to higher education is connecting with prospective students and families," said Justin Norwood, Vice President of Inclusive Enrollment and Class of 2004 Blackburn graduate. "Our incoming students come from various backgrounds and regions, and they will contribute so much to our vibrant campus community. Their diverse perspectives and experiences will enrich our classrooms and campus life."

The incoming class represents students from 18 states, including 13 students from Texas, making this a geographically diverse group. There was also a strong local connection for the incoming class, with 28% of the class from Macoupin County and 11 students entering Blackburn from Carlinville High School – the second-largest class in the past 15 years and the largest since 2018. Almost 80% of these students are first-time, full-time students, and over 60% are Pell Grant recipients, reflecting Blackburn's dedication to offering accessible education to first-generation students and those from all economic backgrounds. In addition, 33% of new students come from racially and ethnically diverse backgrounds, further enriching our campus culture. The top five majors among the incoming students are business, education, biology, computer science, and psychology, indicating these academic programs' continued strength and appeal.

In addition to welcoming a diverse and dynamic new class, Blackburn has made significant investments to enhance and elevate the student experience. This fall, the College will open an indoor athletic center, offering state-of-the-art practice and training facilities, locker rooms and coaching offices for soccer, wrestling, golf, baseball and softball teams. The new facility and the recently renovated court in Dawes Gymnasium will create much-needed intramural and club sports space, benefiting all students. Further investments include a new student counseling center in Lumpkin Library, a revitalized racquet and hoops complex (featuring outdoor basketball, tennis and pickleball courts), and significant improvements to residence halls and academic spaces–ensuring every aspect of campus life supports student success.

The College also notes that applications and acceptances for the incoming class were up year over year, underscoring the growing interest in the unique school. In addition to the new incoming class, Blackburn is also experiencing significant growth in overall enrollment, driven in part by the expansion of the College's online professional education programs. Designed to help individuals in the workforce advance their careers, these programs have played a vital role in addressing Illinois's systemic state-wide educator crisis. Blackburn's ongoing commitment to increasing access to an impactful education that meets the needs of today's diverse learners.

"The remarkable combination of academic discovery, hands-on experience, personalized coaching you could only find in a professional setting or grad school, and outcome-based results is more important than ever," said President Larry K. Lee.

As a sign of the continuing momentum, Blackburn has received its first deposit for the incoming fall 2025 class.

"This campus is on an exciting path forward, and all credit goes to the staff, students, faculty and leadership whose dedicated work has significantly impacted Blackburn,” Lee continued. “The growth and enthusiasm within the Blackburn community are truly remarkable."

