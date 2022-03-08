CARLINVILLE - The Illinois State Board of Education has announced Blackburn College as one of the recipients of the fiscal year 2022 Teacher Residency Planning Grant.

The Teacher Residency Planning Grant is a critical tool to combat the teacher shortage. This third round of funding for the initiative prioritized programs that would serve rural areas or that would focus on preparing teachers in early childhood, bilingual education, or special education – the teaching areas experiencing the highest demand.

Article continues after sponsor message

This grant provides funding for colleges and universities to partner with local school districts to design and implement a teacher residency. Like a medical residency for future doctors, in a teaching residency, the teacher candidate embeds at a school for a full year, shadowing a veteran teacher and taking classes at the school – compared to one semester of student teaching typically offered in teacher preparation program.

Research shows that residency programs are more successful than traditional programs in recruiting diverse candidates and in retaining teachers once in the profession.

Each grant recipient will receive a $50,000 planning grant in Year 1 and a $200,000 implementation grant in Year 2.

More like this: