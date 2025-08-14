CARLINVILLE — Blackburn College has named Dalton Fisher as its new head baseball coach, effective immediately.

Fisher, who has been involved with the Blackburn baseball program for six seasons, steps into the role following his tenure as Interim Co-Head Coach during the 2024 season.

“Coach Fisher’s commitment to our baseball program runs deep — first as a player, then as an assistant coach, and now as our new head coach,” said Kim Camara-Harvey, Blackburn’s director of athletics. “He has poured his heart into this program for years, and there’s no one who understands the culture, the expectations, and the potential of Blackburn Baseball more than Dalton. I’m excited to see where his leadership takes us next.”

Fisher’s experience includes four years as an assistant coach at Blackburn, where he played a significant role in improving the team’s offensive performance, particularly during the 2025 season when he served as the team’s top assistant.

Prior to coaching, Fisher was a player at Blackburn College. In addition to his college coaching duties, he has spent the past four summers coaching with Action Baseball in Texas, working with the 15-17U club programs.

Fisher will now lead Blackburn’s baseball program as head coach, continuing his longstanding involvement with the team.

