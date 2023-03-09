CARLINVILLE - The Blackburn College Department of Music & Theatre will present their spring musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in Bothwell Auditorium on Friday, March 31 at 7 pm, Saturday, April 1 at 7 pm and Sunday, April 2 at 2 pm. All shows are free and open to the public. The production will be directed by Dr. Collin Vorbeck, Professor of Theatre. Music will be directed by Dr. Joseph Welch, Professor of Music.

Vorbeck explained, “Charlie Brown and his friends have been permanent fixtures in pop-culture for decades. They’re kids, but they’re also us, if that makes sense: we can see ourselves in their songs, their interactions and attitudes, and the journeys they take throughout this play, both individually and collectively. This musical teaches us about friendship, about self-reflection, and about the power of kindness, just to name a few. We are excited to share with our community the hard work our music and theatre students have invested in this deceptively complex musical.”

He continued, “A group of around twelve students are working on the production and the cast comprises several first-year students as well as returning students. “We have a great group who are very interested in all facets of the performing arts and this production offers several opportunities and ways to participate. We started rehearsals in February for a few hours each week. After spring break we will shift to a more rigorous schedule that asks for more focus and commitment as we approach the performance weekend.” He added that expanding the rehearsal schedule allows the cast to spend more time with the script while not taking away from their many other responsibilities as college students.

All performances are free and open to the public. Vorbect added, “This year, we have chosen not to charge any guests for this year’s musical. We are asking those who join us to consider donating what they would have paid, or more, to benefit our music students’ trip to New York City where they will perform at Carnegie Hall. A link to our donation page will be provided to all who reserve tickets.”

For tickets or additional information, email theatre@blackburn.edu.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges lists for 2020, 2021, and 2022. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

