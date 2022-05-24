Blackburn College Department Of Music & Theatre To Host Summer Music Workshops.

CARLINVILLE, Ill. - The Blackburn College Department of Music and Theatre will host two music workshops in June for elementary, middle and high school students. The week-long workshops are designed for students who are interested in learning about musical instruments and for those who love to sing. Both workshops will be held in Bothwell Auditorium on Blackburn's campus in Carlinville, Illinois.

Dr. Joseph Welch, Professor of Music at Blackburn, will direct both workshops. Welch said, “This is the first year Blackburn is offering these educational and fun workshops for young students interested in music. There is a space for younger students to explore music, instruments, and their own natural creative gifts. We will also provide participants with the opportunity to work with professional musicians and to grow as artists.”

The first workshop, “Music Makers,” for students entering 4th through 6th grades, will focus on instruments and the building blocks of music. The workshop meets from 9 a.m. to noon June 13-17, 2022. The cost is $75 per student.

The “Sing Your Song” workshop, for students entering 7th-12th grades, is an opportunity for students who love to sing to spend a week refining their craft. Students will be asked to bring whatever they love to sing - country, gospel, pop, classical, blues. During the workshop, students will learn to build skills and confidence in the music they love. Over the course of a week, students will grow through individual voice lessons, masterclasses, presentations, and a group number. The workshop meets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 20-24, with a performance Friday afternoon. The cost is $150 per student.

Registration in advance is required. Call 217.854.5704, email music@blackburn.edu or go to blackburn.edu/events to find information for each workshop. Blackburn Music and Theatre is also on Facebook and Instagram @blackburnmuth.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges lists for 2020, 2021, and 2022. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

