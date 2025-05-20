CARLINVILLE – Blackburn College welcomed 14 regional schools and 26 educators, bringing around 250 high school students for its 36th annual Science Day this spring. The event, held on the College’s campus in Carlinville, offered a day of hands-on science activities, friendly competition, and immersive academic exploration, planned and led almost entirely by Blackburn students.

Through Blackburn’s distinctive Work Program, more than 50 student workers were essential in organizing, preparing, and carrying out the event. From coordinating with schools and setting up labs to leading demonstrations and managing logistics, Blackburn students were at the heart of the experience. Seniors Alexia Mosby ’25 and Jessica Muckensturm ’25 coordinated the effort.

“I love getting the opportunity to coordinate Science Day because we get to meet regional high school teachers and students throughout the process,” said Mosby. “Many of the Blackburn students participating in Science Day, including myself, are from local areas and get the opportunity to reconnect with their former high school science teachers. When speaking with my high school teachers at Science Day, they’re surprised to see how much I’ve grown and all I’ve accomplished since being a shy high school student in their classroom.”

Muckensturm added, “It is amazing to work with the community because it’s important to give back to those who support us. I also think it’s important to show the community what we do here and invite them to enjoy the same things we get to enjoy every day.”

Nine Blackburn professors worked alongside students to facilitate demonstrations in biology, chemistry, computer science, psychology, and physics. Visiting students competed in scholarship exams and interactive science challenges designed to spark curiosity and promote hands-on discovery.

Science Day continues to be a meaningful connection point between Blackburn and the surrounding community, highlighting the impact of student-led work and the value of experiential learning. For local students and educators, it’s a memorable visit. For Blackburn students, it’s a powerful opportunity to lead, grow, and give back.

Science Day Results

Below is a list of the 2025 Science Day winners:

SCHOOLS

Biology Exam (There was a tie for 3rd place)

1st - Riverton led by Chris Brown and Megan McCormick

2nd - Jacksonville led by Heather English and Adam Reed

3rd - Calhoun led by Ann Gilman and Heather Reed

3rd - Pana led by Matthew Sanders, Greg Cothern, and Autumn Amling

Chemistry Exam

1st - Pleasant Plains led by Brian Conklin

2nd - Jacksonville led by Heather English and Adam Reed

3rd - Calhoun led by Ann Gilman and Heather Reed

Physics Exam

1st - Pleasant Plains led by Brian Conklin

2nd - Rochester led by Ms. Seitz, Mrs. Godar, and Mrs. Green

3rd - Athens led by Pam Warren and Rachel Skelton

Psychology Exam

Article continues after sponsor message

1st - Mascoutah led by Kira Budde and Beth Scott

2nd - Pleasant Plains led by Brian Conklin

3rd - Carlinville led by Jason Crowell and Robin Phelps

STUDENTS

Biology Exam (There was a tie for 2nd place)

1st place - Kaine Climaco from Mascoutah

2nd place - Kate Zipprich from Calhoun

2nd place - Evan Gillespie from Jacksonville

Chemistry Exam (There was a tie for 1st place)

1st - Paul Anderson from Pleasant Plains

1st - Jackson Cole Nebel from Jacksonville

3rd - Maverick Powell from Pleasant Plains

Physics Exam

1st - Lincoln Young from Pleasant Plains

2nd - Cole Payne from Pleasant Plains

3rd - Jacob Hermes from Pleasant Plains

Psychology Exam

1st - Kaylee Kilbreath from Mascoutah

2nd - Garret Beobe from Pleasant Plains

3rd - Joshua Oh from Pleasant Plains

Dr. Samantha Kahl, Professor of Biology and Ecology, serves as the faculty advisor for Science Day. If there are any questions about the 2026 event, please contact Dr. Kahl (samantha.kahl@blackburn.edu) until new student coordinators are appointed in the fall.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn is the only Work Program in the nation managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the best colleges in the Midwest region for 2025 and also earned rankings as a best-value school and a top performer for social mobility. The Washington Monthly ranked Blackburn as second overall among baccalaureate colleges in Illinois and first in Pell Grant student performance in 2024.

More like this: