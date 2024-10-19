CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College recently celebrated two major events highlighting the College’s commitment to athletics and recreation, student life and engagement, and strengthening connections with the Carlinville community. The Dedication of M.C. Court and the celebration of the new Blackburn Athletic Center took place on September 27, marking significant milestones in Blackburn’s Winning Together: A Campaign for Athletics & Enrollment initiative. Both events featured remarks from President Larry K. Lee, Athletic Director Kim Camara-Harvey, current student-athletes, as well as alumni and donors.

Dedication of M.C. Court

The newly completed M.C. Court, located in Blackburn’s historic Dawes Gymnasium, serves as the competition floor for volleyball and basketball. Named in honor of Marion Elizabeth Carlson, a former educator and administrator at Blackburn, the court commemorates her more than 40 years of dedication to the College. Carlson was instrumental in advancing women’s athletics at Blackburn and in the Carlinville community, as well as fostering athletic excellence and student development.

Paul James ‘67, the lead donor behind the project, reflected on why he wished the court be named in honor of Carlson. “Blackburn was a place that influenced my life. Over the years, I had heard that a new court was needed, and I said I would put down a certain amount of money, but I wanted to have a little input on who would be honored.” To James, Carlson was an obvious choice, given the significance of her impact at Blackburn and on the Carlinville community. “When you think of the responsibility she has had at this institution for 40 years, she was responsible for intramurals and intercollegiate sports. She was responsible for getting the schedules and equipment. She was a leader in that way.”

He continued, “Her heart and soul are in this building. And when it came time, or when I was saying my piece, I just can't think of anybody else that deserves having the court named after her.”

At the dedication, Director of Athletics and Recreation Kim Camara-Harvey emphasized the impact of this project on the entire community. “Today, we enhance the legacy of this floor, which will serve as a stage for countless victories and a gathering place for all of our community—our Blackburn community, our Carlinville community, and certainly our alumni community,” Camara-Harvey said. She acknowledged James’ generosity in making the project possible: "His support has allowed us to create a court that meets the needs of our athletes but also inspires excellence.”

Caleb Schaab, a junior basketball player from Marble Hill, Mo., expressed his excitement about the renovation. “My favorite addition to the athletics program is easily renovating this floor. Not only does the new floor get great performance, but it also stands as a symbol of what we want our program to be. As Coach (Austin) Kirby has told me many times, 'We want to look good and play good.' This court will contribute to both of those goals,” Schaab remarked. He added that the new facility has energized the entire athletics community, saying, “To call this our home court is truly a privilege.”

President Larry K. Lee closed the M.C. Court dedication by reflecting on the legacy of the gymnasium and M.C. Carlson’s impact on Blackburn athletics. “If you can imagine the stories this old floor could tell, it would speak of triumphs, challenges, and the passion of countless student-athletes. M.C.'s unwavering commitment to excellence, sportsmanship, and mentorship has left an indelible mark on our campus. The court is a tribute to her remarkable contributions and will serve as a space where future generations of athletes can make their own unforgettable memories,” Lee said. “This is not just a playing surface; it is a place where dreams take flight.”

Celebration of Blackburn Athletic Center

Following the court dedication, Blackburn hosted a celebration for its new $8 million indoor practice facility—the Blackburn Athletic Center. The facility features a 200-by-120-foot turf field, retractable batting cages, a golf performance center with simulators, team locker rooms, coaches' offices, and athletic training spaces. This state-of-the-art building represents the largest project in the Winning Together campaign and will benefit not only Blackburn’s NCAA Division III programs but also the broader community.

President Larry K. Lee emphasized the multifaceted role of the new Athletic Center: “The Blackburn Athletic Center represents not only a physical expansion of our campus but also our commitment to enhancing the athletic experience for student-athletes while expanding recreational opportunities for all students. This facility will foster community engagement and collaboration, serving the College and the broader Carlinville area. I extend my gratitude to our dedicated staff, supportive alumni, and generous donors for making this dream a reality.”

Athletic Director Kim Camara-Harvey echoed this sentiment, highlighting the new facility's impact on student-athletes and the broader community. “This center is not just a building; it’s a hub for training, competition, and personal growth,” Camara-Harvey stated. “With this additional space, we are excited to offer more intramural sports, providing all students the chance to engage in recreation, build friendships, and create lasting memories. We are also thrilled that this facility will serve the community, with plans for youth leagues and rental opportunities.”

Grace Mackey, a senior softball player from Chatham, Ill., reflected on how the new facility will impact current and future students. “Playing softball has been a constant in my life since I was little, and I’m so grateful to continue at this level with the opening of this sports facility,” Mackey said. “It’s not just a benefit for us now—it will be a big draw for future players. I’m excited to be part of the journey.”

Jennifer Hamilton ‘70, an alumna and member of the Blackburn Board of Trustees, passionately spoke about the role of donors in making transformative projects like Winning Together a reality. "We chose to contribute because we believe in Blackburn's potential for growth. By giving back, we’re investing in the future of the College, knowing that athletics and recreation play a crucial role in that growth. This facility is a testament to what’s possible when we come together for a shared vision."

Once fully operational, the Blackburn Athletic Center will serve as a home for the College’s baseball, softball, soccer, golf, and wrestling programs. It will offer opportunities for further building a sense of community among students, alumni, and local residents. If you want to support Blackburn’s Winning Together campaign at any level, please contact Sarah Koplinski ‘95, Vice President for Institutional Advancement, or visit blackburn.edu/winningtogether for more information.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn is the only Work Program in the nation managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the best colleges in the Midwest region for 2025 and also earned rankings as a best-value school and a top performer for social mobility. The Washington Monthly ranked Blackburn as second overall among baccalaureate colleges in Illinois and first in Pell Grant student performance in 2024.

