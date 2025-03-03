CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College’s Department of Music and Theatre is thrilled to announce an exciting lineup of performances for the spring 2025 season. From student recitals to musical productions and choral collaborations, these events will showcase the exceptional talent and dedication of Blackburn’s most melodic students and faculty. These events are open to the public and audiences of all ages.

Studio Recital | Clegg Chapel, Hudson Hall

Sunday, March 9 at 2:00 pm

The spring season kicks off with the Studio Recital, an opportunity for students in applied voice and piano lessons to share their growth and artistry. Featuring an eclectic mix of genres—including classical, showtunes, and pop—the recital highlights the dedication of students as they present their work from the past academic year. Voice students will be accompanied by Professor of Music Dr. Joseph Welch.

Spring Musical: Once | Bothwell Auditorium

April 4 at 7:00 pm, April 5 at 7:00 pm, April 6 at 2:00 pm

Blackburn proudly presents “Once” as this year’s spring musical. Performances will take place on Friday, April 4, and Saturday, April 5, at 7:00 pm, with a matinee on Sunday, April 6, at 2:00 pm.

Article continues after sponsor message

A heartfelt story of love and music, “Once” follows two singer-songwriters who meet on the streets of Dublin and collaborate, recording an album together. The production will feature a live, integrated band comprised of student musicians. Visiting Professor of Theatre Adam Flores will direct, with musical direction by Dr. Welch.

Choir Concert: Schubert’s Mass in G Major | Bothwell Auditorium

Sunday, May 4 at 2:00 pm

The season concludes with a significant choral event as Blackburn College’s three choirs—College Choir, Conservatory Choir, and Community Choir—join forces to perform Schubert’s Mass in G Major in collaboration with the Edwardsville Symphony.

This concert represents the culmination of the Music program’s renewed commitment to fostering community connections. With funding from the Illinois Arts Council, Blackburn launched the Conservatory Choir in the fall, offering high school students from districts without music programs a choral experience. Additionally, the College reintroduced the Community Choir, a reimagined version of the previously established community ensemble that had been inactive since the pandemic. While each choir performed separately last semester, this concert marks the first time all three ensembles will unite for a major work.

Adding to the evening’s significance, Blackburn’s music majors will premiere their original compositions, developed through mentorship with award-winning Nashville songwriter Dr. Kim McLean. Students composed and arranged their works for choir and orchestra, and each will perform as the soloist on their own piece—an unparalleled opportunity to gain real-world experience in songwriting and performance.

For additional details, ticket reservations, or inquiries, please contact music@blackburn.edu.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn is the only Work Program in the nation managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the best colleges in the Midwest region for 2025 and also earned rankings as a best-value school and a top performer for social mobility. The Washington Monthly ranked Blackburn as second overall among baccalaureate colleges in Illinois and first in Pell Grant student performance in 2024.

More like this: