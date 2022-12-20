CARLINVILLE - The Board of Trustees of Blackburn College has accepted the resignation of Dr. Mark Biermann as President of Blackburn College. Biermann will leave his position as President to focus on health, well-being, and extended family. Dr. Greg Meyer, former Blackburn College professor, has been appointed as Interim President and will serve until the search for a new president is completed. To help ensure a smooth transition, Meyer will serve as Interim President-elect during the month of December before officially taking office on January 3, 2023.

“Dr. Biermann has been instrumental in helping Blackburn navigate challenges presented by a global pandemic,” said Dr. Rochelle Henderson, chair of the Blackburn College Board of Trustees. “He has helped set a course for future growth and success, and we are thankful for his service.“

“It has been a privilege to serve as President of Blackburn College,” Biermann said. “While my health and well-being no longer allow me to continue this journey, the Board of Trustees could not have selected a better individual in Dr. Greg Meyer to help guide the College during this transition. With Blackburn’s outstanding faculty, staff, and wonderful students providing tremendous leadership, I have no doubt about the successful future ahead for Blackburn.”

During more than 30 years at Blackburn, Meyer held a variety of academic and administrative positions at the College. He has served as a department and division chair, Professor of Philosophy and Religion, Dean of Students, College Counselor, and Director of Church Relations. He has remained actively engaged with the institution since his retirement, returning to the campus during the spring of 2020 to serve as Interim Provost.

“Blackburn is a remarkable institution poised for even better things,” Meyer said. “The College has played a profound role in my life, I am honored to answer the call to service and help in any way I can.”

Henderson shared that, as part of the transition plan, a committee representing all areas of campus would be formed to engage with an outside firm to help in conducting a national search. “We are excited to identify the next leader of Blackburn who will continue to build on our momentum and help the College, our students, and the community achieve even greater success in the years to come,” she said.

Biermann is just the 18th president in Blackburn College’s 185-year history. He joined Blackburn College in August 2020 after nearly 30 years in higher education, most recently serving as Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Valparaiso University.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the best colleges in the midwest region for 2023. Blackburn has also been named a Top Performer for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges guide for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. The Washington Monthly ranked Blackburn first in Illinois for performance by students receiving Pell Grants in 2023 and twice previously named Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

