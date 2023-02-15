CARLINVILLE - Blackburn College has announced its Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. Students named to the Dean's list must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher for the semester. Several area students below are honored on the Dean's List.

Area students include:

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility in their Best Colleges lists for 2020, 2021, and 2022. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Brighton, IL

Natalie Keith

Carrollton, IL

Delcy Brannan



East Alton, IL

Dylan Klunk



Godfrey, IL

Rebecca Adney



Jerseyville, IL

Clayton Brunaugh

Evan Hopper

Matthew Murphy

