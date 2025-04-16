CARLINVILLE – Blackburn College has announced that Jared Jones, a 2016 graduate and director of team travel and logistics for Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians, will be the keynote speaker at the College’s 2025 commencement ceremony. The event will take place Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. on the Hudson Quad.

Jones brings an inspiring perspective to this year’s graduating class, shaped by their shared experiences in Blackburn's student-managed Work Program—the only student-managed program in the country. The Work Program offers students a way to gain valuable, hands-on experience in roles that directly support the College's daily operations. Students who participate in the Program develop essential skills, build a resume, and reduce the cost of their education, all while earning a four-year degree.

Jones's journey from a student worker on campus to a leadership role in the Major Leagues highlights the impact of Blackburn’s nationally recognized Program. While at Blackburn, Jones worked in game-day operations and even stepped in as the de facto athletic director during transition. After graduating from the Carlinville campus, he built a diverse resume in collegiate and professional sports, holding event operations roles with the Tennessee Titans and Vanderbilt University. At Nissan Stadium, he helped plan and execute large-scale events, including NFL games, international soccer matches, and major concerts.

In 2019, Jones joined the Cleveland Guardians organization, overseeing player development operations at the team’s spring training complex in Goodyear, Arizona. He was later promoted to his current role in 2022, managing all aspects of team travel and logistics as part of the Guardians’ baseball operations team. Through the Work Program at Blackburn, students develop leadership, teamwork, and problem-solving skills that prepare them for success after graduation. Jones’s story is one of many examples of how Blackburn graduates combine academic knowledge and real-world experience to launch meaningful and rewarding careers.

Article continues after sponsor message

Originally from Mitchell, Indiana, Jones lives in North Ridgeville, Ohio, with his wife, fellow Blackburn graduate Haley (Haynes) ’16, and their two daughters, Leighton and Jane.

Commencement weekend activities will begin Friday, May 16, with a Senior Send-Off at the Jaenke Alumni Center from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by Senior Convocation at 7 p.m. in Bothwell Auditorium.

For more information, visit blackburn.edu/graduation.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn is the only Work Program in the nation managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. U.S. News & World Report has recognized Blackburn College as one of the best colleges in the Midwest region for 2025 and also earned rankings as a best-value school and a top performer for social mobility. The Washington Monthly ranked Blackburn as second overall among baccalaureate colleges in Illinois and first in Pell Grant student performance in 2024.

More like this: