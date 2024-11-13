ST. LOUIS, MO. – Steve Litman Presents Black Violin, Full Circle Tour, with special guest Abraham Alexander to The Sheldon Concert Hall on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $80.50, $68 and $55.50, and go on sale November 15 at 10 a.m. online at MetroTix.com or by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111. Tickets are also available one hour before show time at The Sheldon box office.

Step into Black Violin’s Full Circle Tour, where GRAMMY-nominated duo Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus redefine the possibilities of music by merging classical depth with hip-hop’s pulse. This tour captures the essence of returning to where it all began—transformed and reimagined.

Each powerful performance invites audiences to reflect on their own journeys, discovering that even as we evolve, we’re often drawn back to our roots with renewed purpose.

From high school orchestra classmates to groundbreaking artists, Black Violin’s path reflects resilience, creativity, and the courage to challenge expectations. With their Black Violin Foundation reaching over 100,000 students each year, they’re building a legacy that transcends the stage, inspiring a new generation to dream boldly. Join them for an unforgettable night that celebrates growth, music, and the beauty of coming full circle. For more information, visit Black Violin – Official Website.

Special guest and powerhouse vocalist Abraham Alexander will perform songs from his new album Sea/Sons. Recent stints on the road had Alexander opening for Leon Bridges, The Lumineers and Mavis Staples. Join them for an unforgettable night that celebrates growth, music, and the beauty of coming full circle.

For more information, visit www.thesheldon.org or www.stevelitmanpresents.com.

