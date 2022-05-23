ST. LOUIS - Bryon Dawayne Pierson Jr., an Alton native, has organized a Black Tech STL Meetup planned to start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Tech Artista Downtown at 401 Pine St. in St. Louis.

Pierson said the purpose of the event is to bring visibility to professionals who are actively working or who have worked to grow black technology in the St. Louis area.

"A group of black entrepreneurs that owns tech startups in St. Louis right now wanted to create an event that brings together the brightest minds in black entrepreneurship and tech in STL to talk about growing black tech," he said. "This event will have free food and networking from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Then a panel discussion about being black and growing tech in STL from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. After the event, patrons are welcome to meet at Trust inside of Tech Artista Downtown to further the conversation."

The event moderator will be Jonathan Allen. Entrepreneur Quarterly Panelists will be Tara Nesbitt- Harmonee Lashana Lewis-L. M. Lewis Consulting and Bryon Dawayne Pierson Jr. - EDUrain (edurain.org).

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-louis-black-tech-entrepreneurs-meetup-tickets-322726863737?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

