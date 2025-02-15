GODFREY – More free, public programming for Black History Month continues through the end of February at Lewis and Clark Community College.

"We encourage community members on campus and off to come out and be engaged in these offerings,” said Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings. “Having a good cross section of the community involved enhances the event for all involved.”

A Criminal Justice presentation set for Wednesday, Feb. 12, has been rescheduled due to an inclement weather closure at the college. Chief U.S. Probation Officer Reginald Box, of the Southern District of Illinois, will speak at 11 a.m., Feb. 24, in Reid Memorial Library. Box’s story will include the motivations and inspiration he's used on his path to success that are adaptable to all professions.

Next up, a Communications presentation by KSDK-TV’s Travis Cummings will take place at 11 a.m., Feb. 18, in Reid Memorial Library. Cummings is a multi-skilled journalist and weekend co-anchor of "Today in St. Louis" at 5 On Your Side in St. Louis, Missouri.

He joined the 5 On Your Side team in December 2021 from WRCB in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he worked for two years as a reporter and fill-in anchor. During his time at WRCB he was nominated twice for “Best TV Media Personality for Black Excellence Chattanooga” through Chattanooga Business Elite. Before WRCB, Travis worked as a weekend anchor/multi-media journalist at KEVN in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Cummings is a native of New Orleans and has a degree in Communication Arts – Journalism from Spring Hill College. He became a journalist because he believes the profession gives him the ability to spark emotion in people and change in the community. He said he most enjoys telling stories that make people feel like they’re providing support to someone or being listened to.

In 2023, he was part of the Mid-America Emmy win for his part in the special program RACE: Listen. Learn. Live. | Teenagers. His story featured the Inner Ear Urban Youth Orchestra, which was founded by a young woman in the Metro East committed to teaching young people string music and giving them a safe outlet to create.

In 2024, Cummings was named a Salute to Blacks in Media Honoree by the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, one of the youngest journalists to receive the honor. He received the award for his standout work and the way he uplifts and amplifies the voices of Black and Brown communities. The Urban League also cited his “dedication to balance, inclusivity, and integrity.” Later that year he received the Black Pride St. Louis President's Award where he recently joined the board of directors.

Looking Ahead

An annual favorite, an Underground Railroad Tour, is scheduled for Feb. 20. The tour will leave from the L&C Campus Safety parking lot at 1 p.m. Due to limited space on the bus, RSVPs are required. To reserve a spot, contact Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings at jhenning@lc.edu.

A Dance Workshop, Performance and Panel will take the stage at the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Feb. 22. Attendees at this event will enjoy free lunch.

On Feb. 24, the L&C Black Student Association will host a Red Cross Blood Drive, featuring free pizza for donors, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in The Commons.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Black Theatre Workshop will be in Trimpe 141 at 11 a.m., Feb. 25.

