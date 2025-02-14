ALTON - Alton’s annual Black History Month exhibit is once again open at City Hall.

Curated by Sheila Goins and historian Charlotte Johnson, the exhibit features many people and events that are relevant to Alton’s history. Goins noted the importance of commemorating Black History Month and remembering the residents who have advocated for Alton’s Black community.

“It is so important for the Alton community — and it doesn't matter what your background is — to come out and just expose yourself to the information that you may not know,” Goins said. “You’ll see some familiar faces here and just be so proud to be a part of Alton, Illinois.”

This year’s exhibit features Dorothy H. Scott, a first lieutenant in the Six Triple Eight Battalion during World War II. This battalion of Black women successfully sorted a backlog of over 17 million pieces of mail while facing racism and sexism. Scott resided in Alton and taught in the Alton School District.

Johnson and Goins decided to feature Scott this year following the release of “The Six Triple Eight,” a Netflix film directed by Tyler Perry, which premiered in December 2024. Scott and Alton are recognized in the credits of the movie.

“I wanted to honor the U.S. Army and the Six Triple Eight Battalion that made history,” Goins said. “I’m super stoked about the opportunity to actually display her and inform the Alton community that she was a part of that battalion…[It’s interesting] to know that little old Alton, Illinois was a part of this monumental time in history.”

Goins explained that the idea of a Black History Month exhibit at City Hall has been in the works for several years. Over 20 years ago, she walked through a Black history exhibit at Alton Square Mall and was “in awe” of the local Black history she discovered. When her husband, Mayor David Goins, was elected in 2021, Sheila realized City Hall would be a great space for an updated exhibit.

Over the past few years, she has worked with Johnson, Eva Perkins and Joyce Elliott to curate the Black History Month exhibits every February. She noted that every iteration is different, with more added each year, and she hopes to see many Alton residents come by City Hall to check out the exhibit and learn more about Alton’s past.

Goins pointed to many favorite items in the exhibit, including a photo of Fanny Barbour, the principal of Lovejoy Elementary School. Goins noted that her own grandchildren attend Lovejoy, and she has enjoyed learning more about its history.

James Killion, a prominent figure in Alton, is also recognized for his deeds, including standing on the steps of Alton City Hall “to declare rights for equality.” The first Black Catholic priest, Rev. Augustine Tolton, hailed from an Alton diocese, and a news article with his story is featured in the exhibit.

Much more can be found at City Hall through the month of February. Goins expressed the importance of learning and honoring this history.

“We always hear the cliché that the past is the past, but when it comes to Black history, our past is also our future and our current time,” she said. “We can see how much we’ve evolved, and we can see how much more we need to go. We cannot let our past go…I think it’s important for us to all just be proud of our legacy.”

The exhibit is open during City Hall’s regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

