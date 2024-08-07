CASEYVILLE – A black bear was spotted by several residents today from East O’Fallon Drive to Tanglewood Estates in Caseyville, prompting local authorities to issue a public advisory.

The Caseyville Police Department alerted the community about the sighting through a statement, advising residents not to approach or disturb the bear.

"If you come in contact with the bear, please do not approach or disturb. It will hopefully move along," the statement read.

The bear sighting has caused a stir among residents, with multiple reports coming in from the specified areas.

The primary concern of the authorities is to ensure the safety of both the residents and the bear. No incidents have been reported so far, and the police are hopeful that the bear will move away from the residential areas on its own.

The sighting has raised awareness about wildlife in the community, and residents are urged to stay vigilant and report any further sightings to the Caseyville Police Department at (618) 344-2151.