EDWARDSVILLE - Drake Luebbert, a multi-sport athlete at Metro East Lutheran High School, is preparing for his senior year in the 2025-2026 sports season, showcasing talent in baseball, soccer, and football.

Luebbert, who plays outfield and first base in baseball, serves as a place kicker and punter in football, and competes in varsity soccer, has drawn praise from coaches for his athletic abilities and potential.

He is a BJ's Printables Male Athlete of the Month for MELHS.

In the spring of 2025, Luebbert earned all-conference honors in baseball. MELHS Head Baseball Coach Reed Harmon of Metro East Lutheran High School highlighted Luebbert’s skills, noting, “He is good at the plate, batted .470, and also will probably be our No. 1 on the mound next year.”

Harmon also mentioned Luebbert’s prospects for college, saying, “He really has great potential if he wants to take that path.”

Reflecting on Luebbert’s development, Harmon added, "Luebbert continues to balance his commitments across multiple sports, including soccer and football."

As Luebbert enters his final year at Metro East Lutheran, his versatility and growth position him as a key contributor across several sports programs.

