Drake Luebbert

EDWARDSVILLE - Drake Luebbert, a multi-sport athlete at Metro East Lutheran High School, is preparing for his senior year in the 2025-2026 sports season, showcasing talent in baseball, soccer, and football.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Luebbert, who plays outfield and first base in baseball, serves as a place kicker and punter in football, and competes in varsity soccer, has drawn praise from coaches for his athletic abilities and potential.

He is a BJ's Printables Male Athlete of the Month for MELHS.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

In the spring of 2025, Luebbert earned all-conference honors in baseball. MELHS Head Baseball Coach Reed Harmon of Metro East Lutheran High School highlighted Luebbert’s skills, noting, “He is good at the plate, batted .470, and also will probably be our No. 1 on the mound next year.”

Harmon also mentioned Luebbert’s prospects for college, saying, “He really has great potential if he wants to take that path.”

Reflecting on Luebbert’s development, Harmon added, "Luebbert continues to balance his commitments across multiple sports, including soccer and football."

As Luebbert enters his final year at Metro East Lutheran, his versatility and growth position him as a key contributor across several sports programs.

More like this:

BJ's Printables Female Athlete Of Month: Grace Brown Excels in Soccer, Cheer and Dance At MELHS
Yesterday
Drake Luebbert Slams Three Hits: Metro-East Lutheran Baseball Opens Season With 14-3 Victory Over Dupo
Mar 18, 2025
BJ's Printables Male Athlete Of Mo.: Thijson Heard Hits Over .400 For MELHS Baseball Squad In 2025
Jul 31, 2025
BJ's Printables Female Athlete Of Mo.: Alexa Stock Excels In Multi-Sports: Soccer, Volleyball and Basketball
Jun 20, 2025
Kahoks Name Matt Pomerantz New Head Baseball Coach
Jul 22, 2025

 