EDWARDSVILLE - There are many key contributors to Metro East Lutheran's football success in the 2025 season, but one of those is tight end Ian Skelton.

Skelton has helped open up many holes for the Knights' backs through the season with his blocking, MELHS Head Coach Mike Koch said.

"Ian does a great job," the coach added. "We would like to get him the ball more, but he is a key to our running game. He starts it off and gets an edge for us and opens things up for our quarterback and running backs."

Skelton is a BJ's Printables Male Athlete Of The Month for the Knights.

Skelton said earlier in the season that he and the other Knights players are looking to do better than last season in the playoffs and go "way farther."

Skelton mentioned a team goal the Knights set before the start of the preseason.

"One of the team goals we set was going 5-0 in the first five games," Skelton said, "and go on from there, try to beat last year's record."

Skelton and the others are looking forward to a solid post-season experience in eight-man football.

"We're looking forward to bringing the ball, bringing the game to them, and not letting them bring the game to us, like they did last year in the playoffs," he said.

Skelton, the epitome of a team player, said: "I just hope I can do whatever the team needs me to do."

