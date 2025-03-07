EDWARDSVILLE - Ryan Suhre is known more for his golf game at Metro-East Lutheran High School, but the senior guard has also made a positive contribution to the boys basketball team this season, as a reserve off the bench for the Knights.

Suhre didn't score a point in Metro-East's first two regional games in the IHSA Class 1A playoffs as the Knights won over Mt. Olive 56-18 and regional host Raymond Lincolnwood 57-34 to go 19-11 going into the final on Feb. 28 against Hardin Calhoun, but contributed good defense to the Knights' cause. This season, he's averaged 1.2 points and 0.8 rebounds-per-game, also having one assist.

In a postgame interview, Suhre felt good about his contributions, and just for the fact he's still playing on the team.

"It's just exciting to keep playing basketball with these guys, and hopefully, we can go the distance," he said.

The Knights have enjoyed a good season thus far, and have battled all throughout the campaign.

"We know who we are as a team," Suhre said, "and we just focus on the next game."

Suhre does like his team's chances in the playoffs, including a matchup on Friday night against Greenfield-Northwestern at North Greene High School in the sectional final. He feels confident about postseason success.

That bond in the locker room has been a strong one all season, and being a small school like Metro-East helps build those bonds very strong.

"It's a small school," Suhre said, "so all of us players know each other pretty well. So, it's just kind of fun."

MELHS boys golf coach Chase Langeberg said Ryan is a tremendous golfer and had an interesting golf career. Ryan scored a score of 161 at state this year and was a standout all season in golf for the Knights.

As far as goals and aspirations for the rest of the boys' basketball season, Suhre said simply: "Just getting our senior basketball players a memory for the future."

