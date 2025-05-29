CHARLESTON - Metro East Lutheran High School junior John Shank achieved a personal record of 4 minutes, 39.60 seconds in the 1,600-meter run on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet in Charleston.

Thursday was Shank's first time breaking the 4:40 barrier. The performance took place recently during a competitive meet where Gillespie’s Chaz Oberkfell posted the top 1,600-meter time of 4:20.77.

Shank is a BJ's Printables Male Athlete of the Month for MELHS.

Shank, who placed 29th overall, said the experience was meaningful.

“It was really special. A lot of kids don’t get to be out here. I know a lot of seniors who were way behind me and were not able to have this experience,” he said. “I shaved off 15 seconds on my 1,600, so it was very successful.”

The junior credited his improvement to new distance coach Cam Johnson, describing him as “great.”

Shank’s goal was to run a sub-4:40 or 4:40 flat time, which he achieved with his personal best.

