EDWARDSVILLE - Senior Jacob Kober will be one of the top pitchers and players for the Metro-East Lutheran High School baseball team this spring, as he transitions to the field from a very successful basketball season.

Last baseball season, Kober was 1-1 with a 5.92 ERA in 12 appearances for the Knights, pitching a total of 13 innings, and allowing 17 walks while striking out 13, also recording two saves.

Kober had only been with the baseball team for a week following the basketball team's elimination in the sectional final loss to Greenfield Northwestern, but things have gone very well for him and the Knights in preseason practice and opening games.

"Things are going pretty well for the short amount of time I have been here," Kober said in an interview. "I have seen guys work, and just want to improve."

Kober relies on two pitches to help him out when things aren't going well.

"I have my fastball or like my slider," Kober said. "I don't know. We'll see."

Kober's success on the basketball court will translate well onto the baseball field, and will help tremendously.

"Just being able to succeed is my goal," Kober said. "I mean, if you're athletes, you can transition over into baseball, and it kind of gives you more motivation to win."

The main goal for the Knights, of course, is to improve on last year's 11-12 record, and there are other goals to achieve for Kober and the club, as well.

"We want to have a good, winning record," Kober said, "and I want to win the regional. We want to just have fun, ultimately, with these guys. It's my last time. I don't want it to get where I'm not having fun, just having fun all the time. That's the main goal for me."

Kober is indeed looking forward to getting the season started, and is very hopeful of having good things happen this season.

"I hope we have a solid winning record," Kober said, "and I"m hoping I can grow a bond with these guys, and my coaches."

