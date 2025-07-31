EDWARDSVILLE - Thijson Heard, a senior for the Metro-East Lutheran baseball team, returns to the club for his final year, coming off a successful basketball season for the Knights, advancing to their first Sweet Sixteen bid in Class 1A before losing the sectional final to Greenfield Northwestern at White Hall North Greene.

Heard hit .410 in the 2025 baseball season for the Knights and had 25 hits, 21 RBI, eight doubles, two home runs, and posted a 1.60 ERA on the mound with 42 strikeouts.

Heard joined the team after the Knights' successful basketball season ended, where he was one of the stars of the team.

Heard is a BJ's Printables Male Athlete of the Month for the Knights for his baseball efforts this past spring.

"I'm excited to pitch," Heard said during the baseball season, expressing a love of the game both on the mound and at the plate. "I just wanted to have fun in the season, and just compete."

Heard said his success on the basketball court this past winter motivated him to enjoy success on the baseball field in the spring. He had a fantastic baseball season, hitting over .400 and a remarkable 1.60 ERA on the mound.

Heard was a key player all season in basketball, where he led the Knights to post-season success, where they lost a heartbreaker to Greenfield Northwestern 59-53 in the playoffs.

Heard's contributions to both the Knights' baseball and basketball teams were key to both teams having successful seasons in the 2024-2025 school year.

