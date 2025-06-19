EDWARDSVILLE - Abby Packer, a graduated senior for Metro East Lutheran High School, qualified for the 100 meters at the Class 1A IHSA State Track and Field Meet with a time of 12.69.

Packer was sixth in the Riverton Sectional in the 200 meters with a time of 29.51.

The MELHS star sprinter placed 31st at state with a time of 13.10 for the 100 meters.

Coach Mike Cook was exceptionally proud of Packer's efforts this season. He said that Abby was his best sprinter and a leader for the team in 2025.

Rob Stock, an assistant principal for MELHS, who is involved in coaching multiple Knights girls' sports, said he was very proud of Abby's efforts this year to obtain a state berth. He said her strong work ethic was an inspiration to all the MELHS female athletes this past year.

