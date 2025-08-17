EDWARDSVILLE - Avery Simaytis is the only senior on this season's girls volleyball team at Metro-East Lutheran High School, and she, along with the rest of her teammates, are preparing for the challenges of the new season ahead, a season which she feels will be a successful one.

Simaytis is a middle hitter for the Knights, and is expected to take charge of the team leadership role, which she plans on helping the team improve from a 7-27 season in 2024, including a 1-9 mark in the Gateway Metro Conference, a rapidly up-and-coming league in all sports.

In an interview that was held during a break in preseason practice at Hooks Gym on Aug. 14, 2025, Simaytis expressed confidence that the new season ahead will be a successful one for the Knights.

"I think we've been practicing very well," Simaytis said. "We're definitely working very hard in practice to prepare for the games, and I'm excited to see how we perform on the court."

The team has indeed worked very hard during the off-season, and Simaytis is ready to see the fruits of their labors starting with a three-match stretch at home Aug. 18-20, when the Knights meet Hillsboro, Collinsville, and Alton, in that order.

"I'm really excited," Simaytis said. "All of the girls have been working so hard. We're excited to win, and to see how we do."

And the conference in itself will provide the Knights with good competition through the season, with the likes of Belleville Althoff Catholic, Father McGivney Catholic, and the other league schools ready to step up as well as MEL.

Simaytis said: "It's definitely going to be a challenge, but we're very good about stepping up out of our comfort zone. So I have faith in all of us."

As far as personal goals for herself, Simaytis is determined to keep things simple and straightforward.

"My personals goals is to be more of a leader," Simaytis said, "and just encourage all the girls on the team to do their best."

And as for the Knights?

"Just stay supportive," Simaytis said, "just keep a good attitude, and try our very best. I'm very excited for the season."

