EDWARDSVILLE - Taylor Weber, who, along with her twin sister, Alexis, are considered the two most important players for an improved Metro-East Lutheran High softball team, and is looking forward to starting the 2025 season on March 17, 2025, with a game against Dupo.

Taylor, a senior pitcher, last year went 1-0, with a 2.33 ERA in 42 innings pitched, allowing nine walks while fanning 85 batters. She's seen much improvement among her teammates this season, and is hopeful of helping the Knights improve on their 6-8 record a year ago.

Taylor is a BJ's Printables Female Athlete of the Month.

"I think things have been going really well," Taylor said during a recent interview. "I've seen lots of improvement, but mainly, we've all came out here with really positive attitudes, we're all building one another up, and I think that's the most important thing we can do right now."

Taylor does feel that her and her sister are not only the key players on the team, but leaders on the club, helping out their teammates as much as possible.

"I would say we are definitely key players," Taylor said, "but we're really just here to be leaders, help everyone improve, and everyone has. We're just here to, hopefully, just let everyone have a good time, and all play to the best of our abilities."

The life lessons Taylor has learned from softball itself have applied themselves into everyday situations, and she's very grateful for that.

"Well, obviously, I hope we win more," Taylor said, "but I feel like I've learned so many good lessons from softball, and I've applied them to parts of my life. So, I hope everyone can just take some lessons that we're learning on the field, and apply them off."

Taylor's definitely confident of the Knights' having a good season ahead.

"Yes, I'm expecting a good season," Taylor said. "I think we've improved so much, that we're going to go out there, and try our best."

When asked about what she felt her best pitch was, Taylor hesitated and thought for a moment before she answered.

"I would say that my strength is I can work year round with Alexis on how to set up batters," Taylor said. "So, I just throw everything at them, and really, all my pitches work pretty well."

But there's always the out pitch that Taylor used to get batters out.

"Probably my drop curve gets a lot of swings," Taylor said. "I get a lot of KOs with my drop curve."

Her personal goals and aspirations for the new season are definitely team oriented.

"I want just to hopefully have everyone have fun and improve," Taylor said. "I love seeing the girls improve, and seeing me and Alexis improve. So, hopefully, we'll get some wins with our improvements."

Needless to say, she's ready to get the season underway and rolling.

"I'm super excited, senior year," Taylor said, "and i'm hoping we just can make it a good one."

