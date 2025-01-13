EDWARDSVILLE — Ally Suhre, a standout golfer from Metro East Lutheran, showcased her talent at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) girls' state golf tournament held this past fall in the Decatur area. Suhre finished sixth in the Class 1A individual standings, solidifying her reputation as a top competitor. She was an All-State 1A girls golfer with her state performance.

Ally is a BJ's Printables Female Athlete of the Month for the Knights.

Suhre, who has been playing golf her entire life, has earned recognition as a first-team All-Area and All-State player in Class 1A. Her head coach, Chase Langendorf, praised her dedication to the sport, noting that she "basically runs the course" at Oakbrook.

Despite facing challenges this year, including a lack of a full girls' team, Suhre managed to participate in several tournaments, demonstrating her commitment to improving her game.

Suhre qualified for the state tournament again this year after finishing third overall in Class 1A last year. Langendorf expressed hope that her continued efforts would lead to further success.

Suhre's competitive spirit drives her to excel, and Langendorf acknowledged that she always strives to be the best as a student and golfer.

