EDWARDSVILLE - Alexis Weber will be a key player for the Metro-East Lutheran softball team this spring, as the senior, along with her twin sister, Taylor, will form a potent one-two punch.

"I think I've seen a lot of improvement," she said during a recent interview. "Like, most of the girls here, who have come back from last year have left off right where they were from last year. I think we're going to be pretty strong this year."

Alexis and her sister, Taylor, will be considered the key players for Metro-East this season, and it's a role that she's relishing as the new season begins.

"Well, I think we're young," Alexis said. "We're definitely both key players, and we're just going to do what we do, take every opportunity, and try to help out our team as much as we can."

Alexis feels that her best pitch may be her curve ball, but also relies on a change-up to get batters out.

"I just started getting into my curve," Alexis said, "so I think maybe that. But honestly, probably my change-up."

The Knights didn't have a bad season last year, but she's definitely hoping for a vast improvement from the team this season.

"I think this year, we're really working together, and I think we can expect a few more wins than last year."

The break-even point for the Knights does sound like a reasonable goal, but for Alexis, it's more about how the team performs.

"I think it's reasonable," Alexis said, "but honestly, It's not really about winning. it's about what we can do as a team. But yeah, I think 500 is reasonable."

Other than that, it's all about having fun, playing hard, and doing their best for Alexis and her teammates.

"Well I definitely think some goals we have for this season is to come out here, play, have fun," Alexis said, "and communicate more. Last year, we had some troubles with that. But, I think those are our goals, just to be better."

