EDWARDSVILLE — Izzy McLeod, a senior at Metro East Lutheran High School, recorded her fastest time of the season at the Benton Sectional on Nov. 2, 2024, clocking in at 20:00.6 for 2.92 miles. This performance marked a personal record for McLeod, who has been a prominent athlete for the Knights throughout her four years in cross country.

McLeod's achievement at the sectional meet follows a season that included a 20:59.4 finish at the IHSA Regional Meet at Trenton Wesclin and a fourth-place finish at the CM Invite with a time of 21:45.7. Earlier in the season, she also secured second place at the Coal Mine Classic, finishing with a time of 22:51.0.

McLeod's head cross country coach Kevin Reiseck said he very pleased with McLeod's final performance and her commitment over the years as a leader of the MELHS cross country squad.

"She missed qualifying for state by just 12 seconds, and she improved her personal best time by 30 seconds," the coach said. "She did a great job at the sectional and overall this season. She has been a standout all four seasons."

In recognition of her outstanding performance, McLeod has been named the BJ's Printables Female Athlete of the Month for the Knights.

Reflecting on her experience, she expressed gratitude for her teammates, stating, "I'm very proud of how I ran at the Benton Sectional. I am thankful for the other girls on the team who pushed and encouraged me all season. I'm happy to say that I have been part of an amazing family of MELHS cross country during these past four years. I can't wait to see how they do next season."

McLeod's dedication and leadership have left a lasting impact on her team, as she prepares to conclude her high school cross-country career.

