EDWARDSVILLE — Grace Brown, a recent senior graduate at Metro East Lutheran High School, recently wrapped up her athletic career as a versatile member of the girls' soccer, cheer and dance teams.

Brown was a player who could play all over the soccer field for the Knights this spring. She earned recognition as the BJ’s Printables Female Athlete of the Month for the Knights for her soccer, cheer and dance efforts for MELHS.

“Grace was a player who could come in and play multiple positions for us,” said Rob Stock, head girls soccer coach at Metro East Lutheran. “This was her first year playing soccer, and she did a great job learning the game and added a lot to the team.”

Brown’s contributions across multiple sports highlighted her adaptability and commitment throughout her final year at MELHS.

