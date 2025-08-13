EDWARDSVILLE — Grace Brown, a recent senior graduate at Metro East Lutheran High School, recently wrapped up her athletic career as a versatile member of the girls' soccer, cheer and dance teams.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Brown was a player who could play all over the soccer field for the Knights this spring. She earned recognition as the BJ’s Printables Female Athlete of the Month for the Knights for her soccer, cheer and dance efforts for MELHS.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“Grace was a player who could come in and play multiple positions for us,” said Rob Stock, head girls soccer coach at Metro East Lutheran. “This was her first year playing soccer, and she did a great job learning the game and added a lot to the team.”

Brown’s contributions across multiple sports highlighted her adaptability and commitment throughout her final year at MELHS.

More like this:

Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athlete Of Month: Natalie Beck Shines as Multi-Sport Star At Father McGivney High
Yesterday
Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete Of Mo.: Granite City’s Natalie Kondrich Shines as Reliable Midfielder Off Bench
Jul 31, 2025
O'Fallon's Brynn Ori Key Part Of Energy That Fuels Panthers’ 2025 State Championship Run
Aug 4, 2025
Midwest Members Female Athlete Of Mo.: Fallyn Sanders Excels in Cheerleading/Soccer At EAWR
Jun 23, 2025
BJ's Printables Female Athlete Of Mo.: Bivens Recognized For Defensive Play In Girls Soccer
Jun 23, 2025

 