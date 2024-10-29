EDWARDSVILLE - Junior blocker Avery Simaytis was a key player for Metro East Lutheran High's girls' volleyball squad this season. Avery's specialty is blocking.

Her goals for herself and the Knights this season were very much straightforward.

"My personal goals were to be strong at blocking," Simaytis said. "I think I did a fine job last year, but I thought I could improve this season."

Simaytis believes that the defensive part of the Knights' game was very comparable to other teams in the region and state.

Simaytis viewed her main role with the team this season as a now-older player who provided guidance and leadership to her teammates and younger players.

"My role on the team, last year, I was one of the youngest," Simaytis said, "and now, I'm one of the oldest. So it's definitely different. But, I tried to be to be more of a leader."

She said overall, volleyball is her favorite season as an athlete.

