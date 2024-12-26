EDWARDSVILLE — Sophomore setter Annika Jenkins is optimistic about the Metro East Lutheran High's girls' volleyball program future. Jenkins, who is one of five new players in the Knights' starting lineup this past season, believes that the influx of talent from the freshman class and other returnees will contribute to a successful campaign in 2025.

"We have a lot of new talent coming in in the freshman class, and throughout all the grades," Jenkins said. "We will just need to learn how to work together well, and I think we'll have a really strong team. It is a very big part of volleyball."

Recognized as a BJ's Printables Female Athlete of the Month for the Knights, Jenkins views her role as not just a setter but also as a leader on the court. She emphasizes the importance of supporting her teammates and making precise plays to set up the hitters for success.

"I'm the setter, so I think I have the role of leadership to control the court, and what's going on, and when to get the kills and get the points," Jenkins explained. "I try my hardest to bring everybody up, if they are having a rough day or something, I just make sure that everybody is feeling comfortable on the court."

Jenkins noted that the team's athleticism was a strong point this season and several will return. However, she acknowledges the Knights compete in a demanding schedule within the Gateway Metro Conference, where competition is consistently strong.

"Obviously, volleyball is my favorite part of the year, and I'm always excited to play tough teams, so we can learn from that and get better," she said.

As the team prepares for next season, Jenkins remains focused on building chemistry with her teammates. She is confident that, with dedication and practice, the Knights can achieve a successful season.

"We had a lot of new talent, and a few of us had worked with each other, so we already know how it works," Jenkins stated. "It will take hard work and practice time."

