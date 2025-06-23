EDWARDSVILLE — Alyssa Bivens, a key defensive player for Metro East Lutheran High School’s girls soccer team, has been recognized as a BJ’s Printables Female Athlete of the Month for the Knights.

B ivens, who plays center on defense and is considered "a sweeper," provided a strong presence in the backline throughout the 2025 season.

“She was the anchor to our defense. She was all over the field and usually ran down balls thrown in,” said MELHS girls soccer coach Rob Stock.

In addition to her soccer responsibilities, Bivens also competes on the school’s tennis team.

As she prepares to enter her senior year, the Knights look forward to her continued contributions on both the soccer field and the tennis courts.

