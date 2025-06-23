EDWARDSVILLE — Alyssa Bivens, a key defensive player for Metro East Lutheran High School’s girls soccer team, has been recognized as a BJ’s Printables Female Athlete of the Month for the Knights.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

BAlyssa Bivensivens, who plays center on defense and is considered "a sweeper," provided a strong presence in the backline throughout the 2025 season.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“She was the anchor to our defense. She was all over the field and usually ran down balls thrown in,” said MELHS girls soccer coach Rob Stock.

In addition to her soccer responsibilities, Bivens also competes on the school’s tennis team.

As she prepares to enter her senior year, the Knights look forward to her continued contributions on both the soccer field and the tennis courts.

More like this:

Midwest Members Female Athlete Of Mo.: Fallyn Sanders Excels in Cheerleading/Soccer At EAWR
Jun 23, 2025
BJ's Printables Female Athlete Of Mo.: Alexa Stock Excels In Multi-Sports: Soccer, Volleyball and Basketball
Jun 20, 2025
Troy 12-Year-Old Competes In National Flag Football Program
Jun 23, 2025
Oilers' Senior Soccer Star Jadyn Watson Balances Sports and Academics with Excellence
May 6, 2025
Sophomore Ruby Verning Loved Role In Maryville Christian's Girls Soccer Team Success
Jun 5, 2025

 