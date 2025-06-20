Alexa StockEDWARDSVILLE — Alexa Stock, a junior at Metro East Lutheran High School, has been recognized as BJ’s Printables Female Athlete of the Month for her contributions to the school’s girls' soccer team this spring.

Stock, a multi-sport athlete, also competes in volleyball and basketball.

Rob Stock, head coach of the girls' soccer team, highlighted Alexa’s versatility and leadership on the field.

“She played all over the soccer field in the spring as a defender and midfielder,” he said. “At one point, when the two captains were gone, she helped lead the team. She is a very hard worker.”

In addition to soccer, Alexa participates in basketball during the winter season and plans to play volleyball in the upcoming fall. Her involvement in multiple sports demonstrates her athletic commitment and ability to contribute across various teams at Metro East Lutheran High School.

