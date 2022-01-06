ST. LOUIS - BJC HealthCare announced that as of Tuesday, January 4, 2022, COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout the healthcare company exceeded 500.

“This is beyond anything we’ve seen thus far in the COVID-19 Pandemic,” BJC officials said in a statement. “Because our nurses, staff, and facilities are stretched to the limits, we have made the difficult decision to postpone all elective procedures starting Thursday, January 6, 2022, until further notice. This will allow us to reassign staff to other areas of the hospital with more urgent need."

Patients who currently have procedures scheduled by the COVID-19 Pandemic, and whose procedures are not considered urgent, will be contacted by a member of the BJC team about postponing.

“This decision was not made lightly and reflects our current challenge as cases continue to rise and resources continue to be strained,” BJC officials said.

