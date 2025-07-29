ST. LOUIS – BJC Health System has received 109 recognitions for clinical excellence from U.S. News & World Report, including national ranking for Barnes-Jewish Hospital in 11 out of 14 specialties. Multiple BJC hospitals are ranked among the “Best Hospitals” in Missouri. Barnes-Jewish Hospital and its physician partners at WashU Medicine are once again ranked No. 1 in the metro St. Louis area and No. 1 in Missouri. Missouri Baptist Medical Center is No. 3 in both categories, and Christian Hospital is No. 11 in Missouri and No. 6 in the St. Louis area. Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit were recognized among the top four hospitals in Kansas City and among the top 10 hospitals in Missouri, with Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City ranked No. 2 in the Kansas City metro area.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital ranked nationally in 11 specialties: cancer; cardiology, heart and vascular surgery; diabetes and endocrinology; ear, nose and throat; gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery; geriatrics; neurology and neurosurgery; obstetrics and gynecology; orthopedics; pulmonology and lung surgery; and urology. Barnes-Jewish was also ranked as “High Performing” in rheumatology.

Missouri Baptist Medical Center is recognized as “High Performing” in three specialties: gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery; geriatrics; and pulmonology/lung surgery; and Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City is recognized as “High Performing” in three specialties: cardiology, heart and vascular surgery; gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery; and neurology and neurosurgery.

“We are very pleased to see multiple BJC hospitals and an abundance of clinical specialties recognized once again by U.S. News & World Report,” said Rich Liekweg, BJC Health System CEO. “This honor shines a well-deserved spotlight on our exceptional caregivers, and on their unwavering commitment to delivering extraordinary care to our patients.”

Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Christian Hospital have also once again been included among 76 hospitals as the “Best Regional Hospitals for Community Access” by U.S. News & World Report. Among the criteria are the percentage of inpatient visits involving patients living in more socioeconomically deprived neighborhoods, the percentage of a hospital’s population funded by Medicaid, and having a patient population that reflects the racial and ethnic composition of the surrounding community.

U.S. News & World Report also rates hospitals on a scale of High Performing, Average, or Below Average in 22 common adult procedures and conditions. Ninety-one ratings for common conditions and procedures, combined with the impressive specialty rankings of Barnes-Jewish Hospital, resulted in a total of 109 recognitions for BJC Health System.

The rankings for pediatric hospitals will be released this fall. In 2024, St. Louis Children’s Hospital was ranked the top children’s hospital in the St. Louis region and among the top children’s hospitals nationwide.

Rankings have been published on U.S. News & World Report’s website, usnews.com/besthospitals, and will appear in the magazine’s August issue.

