ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis together with BJC HealthCare urges people to give blood as an act of kindness to those who need it most. Donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, are needed every day to maintain an adequate blood supply for patients in need.

Once a donor has made the commitment to give blood, it is important to take a few simple steps to prepare and help ensure a good donation experience. Get a good night’s sleep, drink an extra 16 ounces of water, eat iron-rich foods to maintain a healthy iron level and consume a low-fat meal before donating. The community is invited to help save lives by donating blood on the dates and times listed below. Those who present to donate will receive a custom BJC HealthCare x Red Cross T-shirt.

Friday, July 11, 2025

· Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital-Medical Office Building #1: 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

· Progress West Hospital-Conference Room B: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

· Christian Hospital-Christian Hospital Community Room: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Thursday, July 17, 2025

Article continues after sponsor message

· Barnes-Jewish Hospital-North-South link, near the Clinical Sciences Research Building between Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital: 9 a.m.– 2 p.m.

· Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital-Small and/or Large Education Room: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Friday, July 18, 2025

· Alton Memorial Hospital-Alton Memorial Hospital café meeting rooms: 11:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

· Missouri Baptist Hospital Sullivan-Hallway and Conference RoomD: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

The Red Cross and goodr are joining forces in July to remind donors they’re just the type patients can count on. All who come to give July 1-14, 2025, will get an exclusive pair of Red Cross x goodr sunglasses, while supplies last. Donors can personalize their one-of-a-kind shades with a blood type sticker! For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/goodr. Those who come give blood July 15-31 will receive a Fandango Movie Ticket by email (up to $15 ticket price and fees). You can use it to see a summer blockbuster on us! Visit RedCrossBlood.org/July for details.

How to donate

To make an appointment to donate blood at this event, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: BJCCC, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Blood Donor Rewards program

In January 2024, the Red Cross launched an all-new Blood Donor Rewards program as a way to show our appreciation for all those who take the time to help save lives. This program offers a new way for the Red Cross to say thank-you for the generous donations that are critical to patients counting on lifesaving care. All donors are now able to earn points for their donations that accumulate each time they roll up a sleeve to give. Donors automatically started earning points on Jan. 1, 2024, and they can redeem points any time of year to receive e-gift cards or save them to redeem and claim an exclusive Red Cross merchandise item in the next calendar year. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Rewards

More like this: