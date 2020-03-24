WARRENTON, Mo. - In another new twist to bizarre coronavirus stories, a situation developed on the Missouri side in Warrenton when a man was arrested after he licked a row of deodorant sticks at Walmart and shared the video on social media.

The Warrenton Police Department arrested the man quickly and charges are now pending. The Warrenton Police and other law enforcement will take this of situation seriously, so it is a reminder for others in the immediate area to refrain from these type of actions during this tense coronavirus pandemic or they will face arrest.

The police thanked all of those who reported the video so it could be addressed.

The City of Warrenton Police explained what had happened with the following statements:

“A local resident who took a video of themselves licking the merchandise after making a ‘Corona Virus’ statement at Walmart and posting it to social has been taken into custody. Charges will be pending through the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.”

The Warrenton Police said the video of the man in the terrible act has gained national and international attention.

"The police department has received numerous comments about the video and feedback came as far away as the Netherlands, Ireland and United Kingdom," the police said.

More like this: