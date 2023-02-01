ALTON/GLEN CARBON - Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Illinois will pay a visit to both Marquette Catholic High School and Father McGivney Catholic High School on Thursday.

Bishop PaprockiBishop Paprocki will visit with both students and staff as part of the weeklong celebration of National Catholic Schools Week (Jan. 29-Feb. 4).

The bishop will visit Father McGivney first at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7190 Bouse Road in Glen Carbon, then celebrate with a Mass at Marquette Catholic at 1:30 p.m. at 219 E. Fourth St. in Alton.

The Diocese of Springfield serves 124,000 Catholics in 28 counties in Central Illinois. There are 43 Catholic schools in the diocese (36 elementary, and 7 high schools).

