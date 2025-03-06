WHITE HALL – Brady Bishop led Metro-East Lutheran with 17 points, while Thijson Heard added 14 points, which helped the Knights advance to the IHSA Class 1A Sweet Sixteen for the first time ever, taking a 59-40 win over Mt Sterling Brown County in the second semifinal of the White Hall North Greene sectional Wednesday night at the North Greene gym.

Bishop only had four points after the first quarter, doubled to eight after three quarters, but got hot in the fourth, hitting for eight points, for his total of 17 in a bravura performance to help the Knights into the final.

Metro-East led after the first quarter 13-0, and 20-12 at halftime, as the Hornets rallied back in the second quarter, but the Knights outscored Brown County in the third 18-14, then 21-14 in the final term to take the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bishop led the Knights with his 17 points, while Heard came up with his 14 points, Junior Brown had nine points, Landyn Jefferson scored six points, both Kaleb Turney and Ian Skelton had four points each, Jacob Kolber had three points, and Lucas Lorenz scored two points.

Jackson McNeff led the Hornets with 10 points, while Michael Kassing hit for six points, Maverick Henry, Wyatt Kessing, and Bradley Markert all had five points apiece, Carter Havens scored four points, and Matthew Boylen had two points.

The Hornets conclude their season as 25-10, while the Knights are now 21-11, and play in the final against Greenfield Northwestern Friday night at 7 p.m.

The winner goes on to the Jacksonville super-sectional Monday night, March 10, 2025, against either Princeville or Peoria Christian, the winner of the Brimfield sectional, at the Jacksonville Bowl in a 7 p.m. start. The state finals are set for Mar. 13-15 at State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.

More like this: