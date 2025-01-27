EDWARDSVILLE - Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Illinois will celebrate Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. The event is part of the weeklong observance of National Catholic Schools Week, which runs from January 26 to February 1.

During the Mass, Bishop Paprocki will join students, staff, and administration from Catholic schools in the Edwardsville area.

This gathering aims to highlight the importance of Catholic education and foster community among local schools.

The Diocese of Springfield serves approximately 124,000 Catholics across 28 counties in Central Illinois and operates 43 Catholic schools, including 36 elementary schools and seven high schools.

