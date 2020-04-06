SPRINGFIELD – The 125,000 Catholics from across the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois are invited to participate in Holy Week liturgies online with Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois.

Catholics can go the diocese’s website, dio.org, or the diocese’s Facebook page, facebook.com/diospringfield/, to watch the liturgies LIVE or on replay. Holy Thursday takes place at 6:30 p.m.; Good Friday at 3:00 p.m.; Holy Saturday at 8:00 p.m.; and Easter Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

40 parishes across the diocese are also offering Mass online each Sunday. Most are also offering daily Mass. Catholics can visit the diocese’s website for the complete list, Mass times, and links to those parishes that are streaming Mass online.

Since March 18, all Masses in the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois have been closed to the public in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Priests have been offering private Masses with their personal Mass intentions being offered “for the people.”

The Diocese of Springfield in Illinois encompasses 28 counties in Central Illinois. To see a map, click here.