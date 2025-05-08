SPRINGFIELD – Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois issued a statement Thursday, May 8, 2025, expressing his response to the election of Pope Leo XIV as the new leader of the Catholic Church.

“With profound joy and deep gratitude to God, the universal Catholic Church celebrates the election of Pope XIV, our new Holy Father,” Paprocki said. He described the moment as one that “fills the hearts of the faithful with renewed hope” as the Church welcomes a new Vicar of Christ, tasked with leading “in truth, charity, and love.” The bishop also acknowledged Pope Leo XIV’s “humble acceptance of this sacred responsibility.”

Paprocki called on the faithful to pray for the new pope, hoping he will be “strengthened in wisdom, courage, and compassion” as he begins his ministry. He expressed a desire for the Church under Pope Leo XIV’s leadership to remain “a beacon of light in a world overshadowed by confusion, hatred, and violence.” The bishop emphasized the importance of deepening commitment to the Eucharist, prayer, and the Gospel message, and encouraged greater unity and renewed zeal for evangelization.

“It is a joyous day for our Church,” Paprocki added. He also noted a personal connection, saying, “While I do not know him, as a fellow Chicagoan, his appointment brings an extra joy to me.”

