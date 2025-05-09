SPRINGFIELD — Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois issued more comments with excitement on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Springfield, celebrating the election of Pope Leo XIV as the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XIV (Robert Prevost) is the first Pope of the Roman Catholic Church from America. He and Paprocki are both natives of South Chicago and also White Sox fans, which was a plus to Paprocki.

“With profound joy and deep gratitude to God, the universal Catholic Church celebrates the election of Pope Leo XIV, our new Holy Father,” Bishop Paprocki said. “This moment fills the hearts of the faithful with renewed hope, as the Church receives a new Vicar of Christ, a shepherd to lead us in truth, charity, and love. We give thanks for Pope Leo XIV’s humble acceptance of this sacred responsibility.”

The bishop called on Catholics to pray for Pope Leo XIV’s wisdom, courage and compassion as he begins his ministry. He expressed hope that the pope’s leadership would strengthen the Church’s role as a “beacon of light in a world overshadowed by confusion, hatred, and violence.”

Paprocki also urged the faithful to embrace a deeper commitment to the Eucharist, prayer and the Gospel, and to pursue greater unity and zeal for evangelization.

“It is a joyous day for our Church,” Paprocki said.

While noting that he does not personally know Pope Leo XIV, who served primarily outside the United States, Paprocki said the pontiff’s appointment holds special meaning for him as a fellow Chicagoan and Illinois resident. He recalled that Pope Leo XIV was a member of the Augustinian community and spent much of his priesthood abroad.

From what he has observed so far, Paprocki described Pope Leo XIV as "humble, calm, and at peace with his new role." He praised the pope’s prayerfulness and seriousness in carrying out the responsibilities of the Vicar of Christ, noting the pontiff’s homily with the cardinals emphasized the gravity of his mission.

Pope Leo XIV’s election marks a significant moment for the Church as it looks to his leadership amid global challenges.

